VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person is in the hospital after an SUV overturned in North Philadelphia. The crash happened early Saturday morning near 8th Street and Germantown Avenue.

(credit: CBS3)

One person was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

There’s no word on how seriously that person was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot Was New Jersey Native

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

Lehigh University Board Of Trustees Rescind Honorary Degree Granted To President Donald Trump

Comments