Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person is in the hospital after an SUV overturned in North Philadelphia. The crash happened early Saturday morning near 8th Street and Germantown Avenue.
One person was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
There’s no word on how seriously that person was injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot Was New Jersey Native
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Lehigh University Board Of Trustees Rescind Honorary Degree Granted To President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.