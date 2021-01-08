BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to announce charges related to the homicide of a Bensalem chiropractor that happened on Nov. 2, 2020. Police say 64-year-old James Sowa was found dead inside his home, which also served as his chiropractic office on the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road.
Bensalem police say Sowa’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
- What: Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub to announce charges related to the homicide of a Bensalem chiropractor that happened on Nov. 2, 2020
- Where: Bucks County Justice Center, Fourth Floor, 100 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
- When: 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
