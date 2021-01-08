Philadelphia Police: Armed Suspect Reaches Into Drive-Thru Window, Attempts To Access Register At Port Richmond Checkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a group of suspects caught on camera attempting to rob a Checkers fast-food restaurant in Port Richmond. It happened at the restaurant on Aramingo Avenue on Dec. 28, around 8:20 p.m.
Police say the suspects pulled up to the drive-thru window and placed an order. Surveillance video shows the suspects’ dark-colored sedan pulling up to the pickup window.
That’s when someone in the rear passenger grabbed the cashier’s wrist and pointed a black handgun at her. The cashier was able to free herself and run to the back of the store.
Police say the driver then exited the car armed with a handgun and reached into the drive-thru window and attempted to gain access to the register.
The vehicle then fled and was last seen south on Aramingo Avenue.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
