CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police, fire and hazmat crews rushed to Haddon Township High School Friday for reports of a hazmat situation. Chopper 3 was over the scene around 11:30 a.m.
Authorities say a student brought a hazardous material of some kind into the school.
The building was evacuated, but students returned to their classes within 30 minutes, according to the school district.
No injuries were reported.
