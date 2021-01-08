VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County, Haddon Township High School, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police, fire and hazmat crews rushed to Haddon Township High School Friday for reports of a hazmat situation. Chopper 3 was over the scene around 11:30 a.m.

(credit: CBS3)

Authorities say a student brought a hazardous material of some kind into the school.

The building was evacuated, but students returned to their classes within 30 minutes, according to the school district.

No injuries were reported.

