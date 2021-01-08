CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a burning house in North Philadelphia overnight. The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of West Diamond Street.

Fire Damages Home In North Philadelphia

Firefighters had it under control within a half-hour.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 43 Stores By End Of February Including In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During US Capitol Riots
 

Comments