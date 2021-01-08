Comments
Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During US Capitol Riots
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is opening its first mass vaccination center in the city. The two-day event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center begins Friday at 9:15 a.m.
Health care workers interested in getting the vaccine have to pre-register and they must live within the city.
All slots have been booked for Friday but there are still appointments open for Saturday.
The supply is limited to 2,000 doses.
To register, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 43 Stores By End Of February Including In New Jersey, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During US Capitol Riots
You must log in to post a comment.