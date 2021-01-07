Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to introduce his nominees to the Department of Justice in Wilmington on Thursday.
They will announce the following nominees:
- Nominee for Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland
- Nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco
- Nominee Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta
- Nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke
The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above.
