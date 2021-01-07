BREAKING:Rutgers Law Professor Says Trump's Pledge For "Orderly Transition" Is "Way Too Late"
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to introduce his nominees to the Department of Justice in Wilmington on Thursday.

They will announce the following nominees:

  • Nominee for Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland
  • Nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco
  • Nominee Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta
  • Nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above.

  • When: Thursday, January 7, 2021
  • Time: 1:30 p.m.
