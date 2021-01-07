BREAKING:Rutgers Law Professor Says Trump's Pledge For "Orderly Transition" Is "Way Too Late"
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega will provide a COVID-19 update regarding school recommendations on Thursday.

The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega will provide a COVID-19 update.
  • When: Thursday, January 7, 2021
  • Time: 11:15 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

