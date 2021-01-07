Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega will provide a COVID-19 update regarding school recommendations on Thursday.
The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
