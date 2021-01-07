CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Philadelphia 76ers, Seth Curry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers guard Seth Curry has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team reportedly found out the news during Thursday night’s 122-109 loss to the Nets, which was played as scheduled.

Wojnarowski also reports Curry was on the Sixers’ bench for the first quarter vs. the Nets.

However, Curry played 36 minutes in the Sixers’ win over the Washington Wizards Wednesday night and then traveled with the team to Brooklyn.

According to Wojnarowski, Curry went to an isolation room after learning of the positive test and left the arena.

The Sixers are staying in New York Thursday night and will conduct contact tracing in the morning.

The Sixers are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets Saturday. The Nets play the Grizzlies in Memphis Friday night.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘He’s A Danger To Our Country’: Pennsylvania Congressional Democrats Call For Invoking 25th Amendment, Impeaching President Trump

Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During Riots That Saw Mob Of Trump Supporters Breach US Capitol

Pennsylvania Confirms State’s 1st Case Of New COVID-19 Variant

Comments