PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A day later, Philadelphians are reflecting on the moment a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday. It was an attempt to disrupt lawmakers who were working inside to count electoral votes and confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The imagery is as striking on print as it was in person.

“It’s crazy,” Tamika Jefferson of Germantown said. “What’s this world coming to?”

Eric O’Kelly of Southwest Philly said, “They’re terrorists. They’re terrorists. I watched him not do anything about it. That’s Donald Trump for you. He don’t take responsibility for anything.”

O’Kelly says he was also struck by the way law enforcement at times dealt with the crowd, comparing it to what happened in Philly last summer following the death of George Floyd.

“The riots for George Floyd, people were shot with rubber bullets, tear gas, everything,” O’Kelly said. “They didn’t get touched with anything but if it was a black person, we would’ve probably died.”

Meantime, lawmakers from across the Delaware Valley and on both sides of the aisle are condemning what happened in our nation’s capitol.

“It’s not the America we know or the America we love and we don’t want to see that, and that does not represent most of the people who are involved in that organization. But evidently, there were some people there that were violent and that’s something that is not and should not ever be accepted, period,” New Jersey U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew.

“Violence and disruption is not an acceptable act,” Pennsylvania U.S. Representative Dwight Evans said. “I would encourage anybody they have a right to protest but nobody has a right to violence.”

