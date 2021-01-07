Philadelphia Police: Man Sitting In Parked Car Shot, Critically Injured In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While investigating a shooting and crash in East Germantown overnight, police say they heard more gunfire. They rushed over to find a 23-year-old man shot multiple times on the 1300 block of East Haines Street, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
At least 22 spent shell casings were found nearby.
Investigators believe the victim was shot while sitting in his parked car but managed to get out of the vehicle and then collapsed.
Police say the victim is in extremely critical condition.
There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild In U.S. Capitol Lockdown: Some Republican Lawmakers ‘Refused To Wear Masks’
Philadelphia Police Beefing Up Patrols Around City In Anticipation Of Possible Protests Following Violent U.S. Capitol Breach
$1 Million-Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold At Commissary Food Market In Roxborough
You must log in to post a comment.