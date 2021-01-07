PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons just returned to Delaware Thursday afternoon. They recounted the harrowing hours they spent locked down in the Capitol building during Wednesday’s rioting.

“Yesterday was an event I never thought I’d see — combat troops having to take back the United States Capitol,” Coons said.

They condemned the actions of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol and condemned what they say was the inaction of the president who they believe helped to incite the chaos.

“Mr. President, it’s over. You have lost, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won. We need a passage of the baton and if you’re unable and unwilling to do that in a reasonable kind of way then you should step down,” Carper said.

Both senators are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to take immediate action to invoke the 25th Amendment to have the president removed from office.

“It could be done today by the vice president but it requires immediate action by the vice president so when I say if that’s the path folks think is best, recognize that there’s literally nothing we can do about that,” Coons said.

Both senators say they are very concerned about the breakdown in security that happened at the Capitol. They say they are talking to law enforcement and lawmakers to make sure security is shored up for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

