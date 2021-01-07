PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Education announced Thursday new recommendations for schools.
It is encouraging districts to bring elementary school students back to in-person instruction this month based on local COVID-19 conditions.
Until now, the county designations aligned to three recommended instructional models: fully in-person, blended/hybrid, and fully remote.
Starting Jan. 25, the departments are providing a second recommendation for elementary schools in substantial level counties.
In addition to remote learning, now there is an option for blended/hybrid learning for elementary students.
“The research on offering in-person instruction during COVID-19 continues to emerge,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While it is impossible to eliminate the risk of disease transmission entirely within a school setting where community spread is present, recent studies have shown that when mitigation efforts, such as universal masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene are followed, it may be safer for younger children, particularly elementary grade students, to return to in-person instruction.”
Meanwhile, fully remote learning remains recommended for middle and high school students.
