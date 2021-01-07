PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marked a long-awaited homecoming for a little boy who’s been hospitalized for nearly five months. Five-year-old Christopher Currid was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver near his East Frankford home back in August.
Today, after winning the fight for his life, he finally got to leave St. Christopher’s Hospital and got to be with his family at home.
For his loved ones, today is a huge milestone.
“Six months in and he’s talking, he’s up, he’s alert, he’s happy, he’s everything,” mother Carolyn Zirkelbach said.
“Just to see my kids reunited again, you know like he’s home. We’re whole again. We got a long road to go but we’re whole again,” father Bobby Currid said.
Christopher will continue with speech, occupational, and physical therapy from home.
The person who hit Christopher is still at large.
