4 Injured After Fire Rips Through Rowhome In Camden

Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A fire swept through a rowhome in Camden overnight. The flames injured four people, one of whom is in critical condition.
The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a house on the corner of Everett and Norris Streets.
Officials say some people jumped from the house, including a 38-year-old woman, who fractured her hip.
No word on how the fire started.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild In U.S. Capitol Lockdown: Some Republican Lawmakers ‘Refused To Wear Masks’
Philadelphia Police Beefing Up Patrols Around City In Anticipation Of Possible Protests Following Violent U.S. Capitol Breach
$1 Million-Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold At Commissary Food Market In Roxborough
You must log in to post a comment.