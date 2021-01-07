4 Injured After Fire Rips Through Rowhome In Camden

BREAKING:VP Pence Announces Biden's Victory After Congress Completes Electoral Count
By CBS3 Staff
Camden News

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A fire swept through a rowhome in Camden overnight. The flames injured four people, one of whom is in critical condition.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a house on the corner of Everett and Norris Streets.

Officials say some people jumped from the house, including a 38-year-old woman, who fractured her hip.

No word on how the fire started.

