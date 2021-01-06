CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news, Talkers

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A big lottery jackpot has just gotten bigger. No one won Mega Millions’ top prize Tuesday night, making this Friday’s jackpot worth an estimated $490 million.

Here are the winning numbers from Tuesday night: 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 and the Mega Ball is 4.

Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New Jersey As Jackpot Grows To $490 Million

A ticket matching five numbers was sold in New Jersey. That’s worth a million dollars.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Reading Police Investigating After Video Of Controversial Arrest Goes Viral

Philadelphia Man Arrested After Allegedly Entering 3 Langhorne Homes With Unlocked Front Doors

Man Shot, Killed In Front Of Girlfriend In West Philadelphia, Police Say

 

Comments