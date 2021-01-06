WATCH LIVE:Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol As Police Declare Lockdown
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Local politicians are responding on Twitter after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

The deliberations inside were still in their early stages when they were overcome by raucous demonstrations outside, as protesters who clashed with police entered the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags. They abruptly interrupted the proceedings in an out-of-control scene that featured eerie official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said, “This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez tweeted, “My staff and I are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police. The scene in the Capitol goes against every value we pledge to uphold as a nation. Democracy will prevail.”

Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Pennsylvania’s 7th District, tweeted that she is “safe and ok” and that she was “moved with other members out of the Capitol under police guard.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents Pennsylvania’s 4th congressional district, tweeted that she “Just wanted to let everyone know that I am safe on the House floor. Deeply saddened by the scene outside the Capitol.” Later she tweeted that she was evacuated and finding a safe location. “Please pray for peace in this nation,” she wrote.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, tweeted “I wanted to let you know that I am safe. My heart is broken for our country.”

Rep. Dwight Evans, who represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, tweeted that he is safe, “I ask for your prayers & thoughts for the police who are working to restore a safe environment inside the People’s house, the Capitol.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said what’s happening in D.C is an “an attempted coup.”

“What we’re seeing today is not democracy—it’s an attempted coup,” Wolf wrote in a tweet. “We had a free and fair election. The results were clear.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

