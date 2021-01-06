PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic across the United States. In Pennsylvania, indoor dining resumed this week after a three-week shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
But, in Philadelphia restaurant owners have to wait at least until Jan. 15 to begin serving customers indoors again.
Three Philadelphia restaurants landed on a list of “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose” published by Esquire Magazine. These are the three restaurants that made the list:
- Abyssinia: The Ethiopian restaurant and bar is located in University City, near the campus of Drexel University. Esquire says the “warmth of the hospitality at this beloved Ethiopian spot makes you feel as though you’ve joined a family for dinner in their home — even if you happen to be dining alone.”
- Fork: Located in Old City, Fork offers a bit of an elegant vibe. The Esquire writer who chose this place says their family loved every meal, from the shrimp and grits on the brunch menu to the Champagne roasted chicken take out dinners which were offered during quarantine.
- Kalaya: Located in the city’s Bella Vista neighborhood along, this restaurant is known its “remarkably spicy, funky, practically vibrating Thai dishes.” Esquire says chef/owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon’s dishes are a snapshot of her mother’s recipes she learned while growing up in Southern Thailand.
