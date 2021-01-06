CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials released the identities of the two people who were killed in a Lower Township murder-suicide that is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Lower Township police say 45-year-old Rick Ryan shot his wife, 39-year-old Kristin Ryan, before turning the gun on himself inside their home on Cardinal Avenue in the Villas section of the township earlier this week.
Officers were called to the couple’s home to check on their well-being when they found their bodies.
Investigators say this tragic incident was not a random act and believe it was a murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic dispute.
A neighbor speaking off-camera talked about how small the community was and speculated he probably knew the deceased couple.
Prosecutors in a press release from Monday indicated there was no threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
