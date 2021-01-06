Philadelphia's King Day Of Service To Be Held In Person, Virtually In Light Of Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia has one of the largest King Day of Service events in the country with thousands of volunteers, and Girard College has always been the signature project site. This will be a King Day of Service like no other in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers and sponsors joined Wednesday to announce this year’s ceremony both in person and virtually at Girard College.
This year’s King Day of Service will also be both in-person and virtual as the city honors Dr. King’s legacy while keeping everyone safe.
Organizers say although it will look a bit different the spirit of the day will continue with vital partnerships taking center stage.
“In order to solve some of the great challenges in our society, we have to harness all the resources. Whether it’s the public sector and the private sector and communities of faith, but also human capital. We all have a role to play,” Todd Bernstein, founder and director of the annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, said.
The Black Doctors Consortium will be conducting drive up and walk up COVID-19 testing on that day.
