NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the U.S. but it seems residents can’t wait to move out of the Garden State. According to moving company United Van Lines’ 44th Annual National Migration study, New Jersey was the state most moved from in 2020.

New Jersey has held the No. 1 spot for the past three years.

According to the study, 70% of the company’s moves in New Jersey were outbound in 2020.

The number one reason for moving out was retirement, followed by family and work.

New York took the No. 2 spot for outbound moves followed by Illinois, Connecticut and California.

“The Northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with more than 60% of all moves within the Northeast U.S. being outbound moves,” United Van Lines said.

The No. 1 state most moved to in 2020 was Idaho followed by South Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Arizona,

For retirement, Delaware experienced more inbound moves than any other state at 41%, followed by Florida at 39% and South Carolina at 38.5%.

Data from March to October 2020 also revealed the COVID-19 pandemic influenced Americans’ decisions to move.

“We’re seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic has without a doubt accelerated broader moving trends, including retirement driving top inbound regions as the Baby Boomer generation continues to reach that next phase of life,” Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, said.

