BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County is launching its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday morning. The site will open at 9 a.m. at the Health Sciences Center on the campus of Montgomery County Community College.

But because the vaccine is still in short supply, this is only open to a specific group of people with appointments.

The clinic is only vaccinating people in the CDC defined 1A category, who live or work in Montgomery County.

Those who qualify are healthcare workers, including but not limited to: physicians, nurses, EMS personnel, dentists, technicians and therapists.

That is not an exhaustive list, appointments are necessary and walk-up registration will not be accepted. You’ll need to fill out a survey online at www.montcopa.org.

Meantime, Delaware County is preparing to open a mass vaccination site as well. Construction is underway to transform an old supermarket in Yeadon.

Dr. Monica Taylor, a Delaware county council member, expects the site to open in a few weeks.

“We chose the location because it is close to our population density in the county. Our team has been working on planning this site for months now because we knew we were going to need it,” Dr. Taylor said.

And many are eager to get vaccinated.

“If it becomes available, yeah, I’d take it right now,” Chalfont resident Jessie Ecker said.

“I have no idea when I’ll get it but I’ll take it immediately,” Horsham resident Marian Hammer said.

Pennsylvania health officials say it could be several months before the majority of people have access to vaccinations.

The county says it plans to vaccinate people five days a week through January and February, Monday through Friday between 9 and 4 p.m.

More appointments will be opened as more vaccine doses become available.