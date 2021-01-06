Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American Airlines is the latest airline to crack down on emotional support animals. Starting Monday, the airline will only allow passengers to fly with dogs that are trained as service animals.
You can still fly with animals that “previously traveled” as emotional support animals, but you’ll have to pay a fee.
Other airlines have also made similar changes recently to comply with the new department of transportation regulations.
