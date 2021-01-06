CBSN PhillyWatch Now
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An infant hurt in a New Year’s Day crash that killed his mother has died from his injuries, authorities said. Aechediel Rivera Cora, of Allentown, was pronounced dead late Monday night at a hospital.

The year-old boy’s death was caused by blunt force trauma, authorities said.

The child and his mother, Kisha Cora, 22, of Allentown, were passengers in a car that collided with an SUV around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Allentown. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Two other people were injured in the crash but are expected to recover.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

