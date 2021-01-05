CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 response update on Tuesday.  Kenney will be joined by the city’s managing director, Tumar Alexander, and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 response update.
  • When: Tuesday, January 5, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
