Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 response update on Tuesday. Kenney will be joined by the city’s managing director, Tumar Alexander, and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 response update.
- When: Tuesday, January 5, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.