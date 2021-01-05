PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re a health care worker in New Jersey you may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at your local ShopRite. The grocery chain announced Tuesday 39 of its pharmacies in the Garden State have received their initial supply of the Moderna vaccine are set to administer the vaccines.
It’s part of its partnership with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ShopRite says it is following the federal government’s distribution schedule and is taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution.
“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC.”
For now, vaccinations are available only to healthcare workers and only by appointment.
For more information on eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com.
