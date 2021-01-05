CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a killer after police say a man was gunned down Tuesday evening in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. According to officials, this happened just before 8:30 p.m. along the 1800 block of North 31st Street.

Police say a man in his 50s was shot at least one time in the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Comments