By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Philadelphia residents waiting for trash and recycling pickup, the Streets Department says help is on the way!

Trash and recycling pickups have been delayed in parts of the city, especially in some Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods, which are one full collection day behind.

The city says residents should leave their trash and recycling cans out for pickup on regularly scheduled days.

Crews are working to get back on track.

