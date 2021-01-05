Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section on Monday night. It happened just after 10 p.m. on the 4700 block of Loring Street.
Police say they rushed the 26-year-old victim to the hospital, but he did not survive.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
