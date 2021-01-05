Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 5100 block of Arch Street.
Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot in the head.
He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
