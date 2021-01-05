Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A handful of Philadelphia museums are getting ready to reopen this week now that the latest round of restrictions have been lifted in the city. The Franklin Institute will be the first to open its doors Wednesday morning.
Then on Friday the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Academy of Natural Sciences, the Barnes Foundation and the Museum of the American Revolution will all welcome back visitors.
All of the museums have safety precautions in place.
