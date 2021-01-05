PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is the latest big event being called off because of the pandemic. Organizers announced on Facebook Tuesday night they’re canceling the parade in March for safety reasons.
“After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and all events related to the parade. This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite our love and excitement for our parade and celebration of St. Patrick, the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators is our number one priority at this time,” organizers said in the post.
Last year’s parade was one of the first major events canceled as the coronavirus first began to spread through the region.
