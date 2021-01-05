PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health said Monday more than 135,000 residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. However, she warns it will take time to vaccinate the entire population.
“Our vaccine allocation from the federal government does fluctuate from week to week as well as the delivery schedule all through operation warp speed. This does make planning challenging. We know it is hard to ask people to be patient, as we take on this unprecedented task,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Levine says that systems are still being set up to vaccinate healthcare workers not affiliated with healthcare facilities.
Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, some of the coronavirus restrictions were lifted Monday morning. Gyms in Pennsylvania are back open and restaurants can resume indoor dining.
Gyms and casinos can also reopen. Indoor sports can also resume in the state and after-school activities are back on.
Mask mandates remain in effect.
However, in Philadelphia, indoor dining, theaters and indoor organized sports are still banned until Jan. 15.
