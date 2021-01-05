MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County is launching its first public vaccination site tomorrow. Eyewitness News was at Montgomery County Community College and all day we’ve been watching the hustle and bustle of crews working to get the site ready for tomorrow.

There’s a lot of anticipation for Montgomery County’s first public COVID-19 vaccination site. It’s set to open inside the gymnasium of Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell Wednesday.

“Those eligible to receive the vaccine will fall under the category of Phase 1A, which are health care workers,” County Commissioner Joe Gale said.

Appointments are required to do that. A survey needs to be filled out on montcopa.org.

Over in Delaware County, construction is underway to transform an old supermarket in Yeadon into a mass vaccination site.

Dr. Monica Taylor, a Delaware County councilmember, expects the site to open in a few weeks.

“We chose the location because it is close to our population density in the county. Our team has been working on planning this site for months now because we knew we were going to need it,” Dr. Taylor said.

After healthcare workers are vaccinated, the next phase will be to provide doses to first responders, like police officers.

“I think if it’s one more coat of armor that we can put on to make us safe out here doing our job then I’m all for it,” Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo said.

Pennsylvania health officials say it could be several months before the majority of people have access to vaccinations. Many people are looking forward to it.

“If it becomes available, yeah, I’d take it right now,” Chalfont resident Jessie Ecker said.

“I have no idea when I’ll get it but I’ll take it immediately,” Horsham resident Marian Hammer said.

Chester County officials say they are also planning public vaccine sites but the locations are still being determined.

The public vaccine site at Montgomery County Community College will open its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

