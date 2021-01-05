TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Demand for the COVID vaccine is so high in New Jersey that the state’s website to pre-register for the shot crashed on Tuesday. People reported problems shortly after the website went live this morning.
The website is working again but you can only receive the vaccine right now if you are a frontline health care worker or if you live or work at a long-term care facility.
For more information on how to pre-register, click here.
