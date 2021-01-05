LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Villas, Cape May County. A lone Lower Township police car passed by a home where 24 hours earlier a swarm of detectives and investigators were in place.

Police were called to Cardinal Avenue in the Villas, a few blocks from the bay, to check on the well-being of the home’s occupants.

A statement from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office indicated the bodies of two people were located.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS3 it was a case of a murder-suicide, stemming from an earlier domestic dispute between the couple.

Most of the case and what happened remains out of public view.

A full day later and neither prosecutors nor police would disclose additional details, including how they died, but sources say a firearm was used.

A neighbor speaking off camera talked about how small the community was and speculated he probably knew the deceased couple.

Prosecutors in a press release from Monday indicated there was no threat to the public.

CBS3 has learned the identities of the two deceased but investigators have asked us to hold off on releasing that information until prosecutors reach a point they are comfortable releasing further information.

