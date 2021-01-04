WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is recovering at home after undergoing emergency heart bypass surgery. A city spokesperson says the mayor was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
He also joined a Zoom meeting to discuss city business.
Mayor Purzycki will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday, taking the oath from home.
The mayor underwent heart bypass surgery last week after his physical revealed a significant blockage of his coronary arteries.
