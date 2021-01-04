CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Mike Purzycki, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is recovering at home after undergoing emergency heart bypass surgery. A city spokesperson says the mayor was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

He also joined a Zoom meeting to discuss city business.

Mayor Purzycki will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday, taking the oath from home.

The mayor underwent heart bypass surgery last week after his physical revealed a significant blockage of his coronary arteries.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police

COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Reopen As Some Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted

‘Disrespectful To The Game’: New York Giants Players Express Frustrations After Eagles Benched QB Jalen Hurts In Loss To Washington

Comments