PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles season came to an end on Sunday night and it’s possible so has tight end Zach Ertz’s time with the Birds. Ertz became emotional while talking about the City of Philadelphia and Eagles fans on Monday morning.

“The foundation that we have here in Philadelphia has been a pleasure,” Ertz said. “It’s tough. I think we’re really just getting started with that in Philly. And um, I think this city is the best city to play for and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and the city means a lot to me, my family and I’m thankful. I’m thankful for all you guys over the years I know you guys got a really tough job in this city. And early in my career I took a lot of things personally and just over the years I started to put myself in your shoes and you have so much to do. Everyone has to read something good, you guys consistently try to do that. I really appreciate all of you over the years. Thank you.”

Ertz broke down, thanking the city and even thanking the media. Sounds like a guy who does not think he'll be here much longer. But professed his love for Philly several times. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 4, 2021

As Ertz’s future with the Eagles remains, he was spotted sitting on the bench with Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce for some time following Sunday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team.

Ertz is under contract for one more season, but the tight end and team have not been able to come together on a contract extension. He is scheduled to make $12.4 million next season and the team is looking for ways to lower its salary cap.

Ertz finished the season with 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

