PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can take a chance on some highly sought-after liquor. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding a lottery for whiskey.
It’s not just any whiskey, it’s limited-edition Van Winkle.
These Kentucky whiskeys are made using recipes dated back four generations.
The bottles run between $90 and $400.
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $399.99 each – 18 bottles for individual consumers, five bottles for licensees
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $249.99 each – 54 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $149.99 each – 134 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $159.99 each – 134 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees
- Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $89.99 each – 370 bottles for individual consumers, 123 bottles for licensees
- Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $99.99 each – 741 bottles for individual consumers, 247 bottles for licensees
Separate drawings will be conducted for each of these limited-release whiskeys, and lottery participants may opt in to one, several, or all drawings.
Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday to opt in to one or more of the drawings by visiting FWGS.com.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions
83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve
You must log in to post a comment.