PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Student and community groups in Philadelphia are demanding President-elect Joe Biden cancel all federal student loan debt. Dozens rallied outside Biden’s transition office in Center City Monday night.
Some spoke about how they are in a financial crisis due to the pandemic.
Organizers say Philadelphia was instrumental in securing Biden’s victory at the polls and he owes the city debt cancellation on day one of his presidency.
President-elect Biden has endorsed canceling $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower through legislation.
