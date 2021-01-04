Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kensington. It happened at E Street and Indiana Avenue, around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the 27-year-old man was shot in the head.
Police rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.
There’s no word on a motive and so far no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
