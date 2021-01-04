CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kensington. It happened at E Street and Indiana Avenue, around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 27-year-old man was shot in the head.

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington

Police rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

There’s no word on a motive and so far no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions

83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve

Comments