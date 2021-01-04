PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Philadelphia residents waiting for trash and recycling pickup, the Streets Department says help is on the way!
Collections update: Trash and recycling collections are delayed in some areas of the city, with parts of Northeast Philadelphia experiencing one full collection day behind. Residents should leave materials out for pickup and set out on regular scheduled day. pic.twitter.com/67NiGvnnLI
— philastreets (@PhilaStreets) January 4, 2021
Trash and recycling pickups have been delayed in parts of the city, especially in some Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods, which are one full collection day behind.
The city says residents should leave their trash and recycling cans out for pickup on regularly scheduled days.
Crews are working to get back on track.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police
COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Reopen As Some Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted
‘Disrespectful To The Game’: New York Giants Players Express Frustrations After Eagles Benched QB Jalen Hurts In Loss To Washington
You must log in to post a comment.