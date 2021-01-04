CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holidays may be over but the winter festivities continue at City Hall’s Dilworth Park. The ice rink and the Wintergarden will remain open through Feb. 28.

This year, skaters must reserve 90-minute time slots, and masks are required.

Starting at the end of January, each skater will receive one free pass at the end of their session to return again anytime during the month of February.

Some of the upcoming events include:

  • College Student Skating Discount presented by Temple University on Thursdays, through Feb. 25, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Center City Fit Free Skate presented by Rothman Orthopaedics on Tuesdays, through Feb. 23, from noon – 1 p.m.
  • Superhero Skate on Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sweetheart Skate on Sunday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here, for more information on upcoming and continuing programs.

