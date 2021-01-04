TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey frontline health care workers are receiving their second round of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted a livestream video of the health care workers being vaccinated Monday morning.

“I now have body armor,” one worker was heard saying.

Frontline health care workers receive second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. WATCH: https://t.co/Igb7ZZAJ0L — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 4, 2021

The second round of COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed 21 days after the first round was given.

New Jersey is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. The vaccine is available to frontline health care workers who have a direct or indirect risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and residents or staff of long-term care facilities.

Once the Garden State enters Phase 1B the vaccine will be available to frontline essential workers and individuals over 75.

Phase 1C will include other essential workers, adults 65-74 and person aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19.

New Jersey will have six COVID-19 vaccine mega sites, Murphy announced last month.

Of those vaccine mega sites, three will be in South Jersey, including at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County and the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The governor’s hope is to have them ready to go by mid-January, but its unclear if the doses from the federal government will be supplied at that time.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police

COVID In Pennsylvania: Some Coronavirus Restrictions To Expire Monday Morning

‘Disrespectful To The Game’: New York Giants Players Express Frustrations After Eagles Benched QB Jalen Hurts In Loss To Washington