PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware County is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing. It held testing at the U.S. Army Reserve in Upland on Monday.
The county also had a test site at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby. Both sites will have testing on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Black Doctors Consortium is also continuing to offer testing. Eyewitness News was at the SEPTA Fern Rock Transportation Station where the organization also offered free flu shots to those who still need them.
In Delaware, the Emergency Management Agency has helped coordinate testing around the area. Vehicles lined up at Wilmington’s pop-up sites today at Frawley Stadium and Canby Park.
More are scheduled this week.
