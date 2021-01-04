PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven people are now facing charges in connection with the vandalism of the Robert Nix Federal Building in Center City. A crowd smashed windows and damaged a sheriff’s van at 9th and Market Streets on New Year’s Eve.
Jacob Robotin, Sydney Miller and Meredith Tooker are charged with attempted arson. Police say they confiscated Molotov cocktails and spray paint from the trio.
The other four suspects are charged with criminal mischief.
