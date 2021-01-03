PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the holidays in the rearview mirror, it is now time to take down the decorations and some organizations are working to recycle your old Christmas trees.

“We always love it because we get this amazing smelling mulch that makes this area smell great,” Maria Horowitz of South Philly Green said.

The non-profit organization South Philly Green was able to create this green space at the intersection of 17th and Manton Streets in South Philadelphia thanks in part to recycled Christmas trees.

“People can bring their dogs here, people can bring their kids here. It’s just a place that people can play just because not all of us have large backyards, or any of us really,” Horowitz said.

With a $5 donation, people were able to drop off their Christmas trees. South Philly Green is one of several organizations collecting trees throughout the month of January.

“All of this money comes back and gets put back into the community,” Horowitz said. “We’re not keeping any of this. This is just trying to help find and find a good place for these trees so that they don’t end up in a garbage can or in a dumpster.”

Philadelphia’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins next Saturday, Jan. 9.

For a list of places to recycle your Christmas trees, click here.

The Philly Goat Project is also hosting their third annual Christmas tree-cycle. Reservations are required. Click here to make a reservation.

