PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The third and final storm system of the holiday weekend is moving into Southeastern Pennsylvania Sunday. While most of the Philadelphia area will see rain, areas of wintry mix and snow are possible, if not likely, as you head farther north and west away from the city.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania until early Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for the Poconos, Upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties, Western Chester County, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley until 1 a.m. Monday.

Slick roads are likely throughout the afternoon and evening today across the northern 2/3 of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1am Monday. Please use caution when driving @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7QKu0mrmhg — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) January 3, 2021

Some snow was reported by residents in Plymouth Meeting and Downingtown on Sunday morning.

Snowing in Plymouth Meeting! pic.twitter.com/hu5XGxH27a — Joey D (@HipJoeyD) January 3, 2021

Roads in Perkasie saw a coating of snow around 9 a.m.

Sunday morning snow at my house pic.twitter.com/q5M0fOSJKT — John (@johnnyjets1) January 3, 2021

Rain, snow as well as a wintry mix has already fallen across the region and the bulk of the morning precipitation seems to already be tapering off. It’s unclear how long the break between the rounds of precipitation will last.

The second round will roll through in the afternoon with slightly warmer air and a better chance for rain across a larger part of the area, but snow is still likely in the Poconos.

It is also likely that even though the bulk of the rain or mix will stop light drizzle or mix will still be possible.

Around 2 p.m. and through the rest of the day, rain redevelops from I-78 and south.

A limited chance for sleet or freezing rain to mix with the rain in the Lehigh Valley is still possible in the afternoon, but not as likely as it was with the initial round in the morning.

Just rain is likely across Southeastern Pennsylvania, Jersey, and Delaware.

North into the Poconos the second round of precipitation is expected to be the heavier round of snow or sleet for the higher elevations.

Temperatures should remain cold enough that rain or freezing rain is not likely with the afternoon precipitation in the mountains.

The rain, mix and snow is expected to move out of the region in the overnight hours Monday.

Beyond Sunday, the work week looks quiet and seasonable with most days including a mix of sun, clouds and high temperatures that sit in the 40s.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia

83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve

Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions