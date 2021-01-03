Comments
BERKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Two people are dead following a two-alarm fire in Reading, Berks County. Flames broke out on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
We’re told crews found the victims while searching the two-story home during the firefight.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.
It’s not clear if anyone else was displaced by the fire.
