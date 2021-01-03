PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bright lights are on and Rivers Casino in Fishtown is ready to once again open up its doors Monday, after six weeks closed due to Philadelphia’s Safer-At-Home restrictions.

“We’re excited to get the slots, table games, sports book, poker room, all open,” Rivers Casino General Manager Eric Fitzgerald said.

Those trying their luck in the new year will see all of the pre-closure precautions in place, from temperature checks at the door to 120 hand sanitizer stations spread throughout and plexiglass barriers at table games and between slot machines.

“We’ve already had a lot of calls from our customers asking what time we’ll be open and they’re excited to get back here on the floor,” Fitzgerald said.

Rivers’ three restaurants and food court will remain closed and the casino is not allowed to serve drinks or permit smoking indoors.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said last week the city’s falling case counts, since restrictions were put in place on Nov. 20, led to the decision to reopen casinos, gyms and museums, like the rest of the state. But some activities seen as more risky will still be prohibited for a bit longer in the city.

“We’ll maintain the current restrictions for the riskiest settings through Jan. 15,” Farley said. “That means no indoor dining at restaurants, no indoor gatherings or events, theaters, no in-person instruction at colleges or indoor organized sports.”

Though customers are eager to play their favorite games again, Fitzgerald said the nearly 1,000 employees returning to work are just as thrilled.

“Not only is it incredible because of the number of people who are coming back to work, but the number of families that it impacts,” he said. “You think, four people per household, that’s almost 4,000 people that we’ll be able to make January a lot better start to 2021.”

Rivers Casino will open back up at 4 p.m. on Monday.

